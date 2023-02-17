St. Louis Park Orioles defeat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars – continuing winning streak

The result was 3-1 when the St. Louis Park Orioles and the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars met on Thursday. But this time, St. Louis Park secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, St. Louis Park is now in top form.

The hosting Orioles took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Miles Rider. Mason Amelse and Griffin Krone assisted.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Miles Rider found the back of the net again, assisted by Cole Taylor and Griffin Krone.

The Orioles made it 3-0 with a goal from Mason Amelse.

Jaguars' Grant Baker tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Daniel Schmitz assisted.