St. Louis Park Orioles beat Waconia Wildcats

The St. Louis Park Orioles won their road game against the Waconia Wildcats on Tuesday, ending 7-1.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Orioles led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Orioles.

Coming up:

The Wildcats travel to Hopkins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Orioles host Woodbury to play the Royals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.