St. Louis Park Orioles beat in overtime the Hastings Raiders

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the St. Louis Park Orioles come away with the close win over the Hastings Raiders on the road on Wednesday. The final score was 4-3.

St. Louis Park's Griffin Krone scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Orioles led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Brody Larsen tied it up 3-3 in the third period, assisted by John Teigland. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:05 before Griffin Krone scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Miles Rider and Henry Schultz.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Raiders will host the Zephyrs at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center and the Orioles will play against the Trojans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.