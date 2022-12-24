St. Louis Park Orioles and Minneapolis drew 5-5

The teams split the points when the St. Louis Park Orioles hosted Minneapolis. The final score was 5-5.

The hosting Orioles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Teddy Dahlin scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Rider.

The Minneapolis players tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Hank Davis struck, assisted by Will Pankratz and Ronan Davis.

The Orioles' Griffin Krone took the lead in the first period, assisted by Mason Amelse and Miles Rider.

The Orioles' Max Rider increased the lead to 3-1 in the first period, assisted by Phil Hirte and Teddy Dahlin.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Minneapolis players.

Griffin Krone tied the game 5-5 late in the third period, assisted by Max Rider and Cole Taylor.

Next up:

The Orioles play Champlin Park away on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park. The Minneapolis players will face Roseville Area at home on Monday at 1:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.