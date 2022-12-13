St. Cloud Tigers victorious against Brainerd Warriors

The St. Cloud Tigers defeated the Brainerd Warriors 5-2 on Tuesday.

The visiting Tigers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ryan Behl scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jackson Sheetz and Reece Gronseth.

The Warriors tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Brady Johnson scored, assisted by Kade Stengrim and Chad King.

The Tigers took the lead in the first period when Ben Eiynck scored, assisted by Devan Finnegan.

The Warriors' Brady Johnson tied the game 2-2 late into the first period, assisted by John Finnegan and Kade Stengrim.

The Tigers scored one goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Blake O'Hara increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period.

Jackson Sheetz increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Caden Koehn.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Warriors will play the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center, and the Tigers will play the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.