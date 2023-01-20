St. Cloud Tigers secure much-needed win

The St. Cloud Tigers have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 5-1 victory over the Brainerd Warriors, things are looking brighter.

Next up:

The Warriors play against Moorhead on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Tigers will face Willmar on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.