SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

St. Cloud Tigers got a shut out against Bemidji Lumberjacks

The St. Cloud Tigers picked up a decisive road win against the Bemidji Lumberjacks. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

500180064_88e60992e610b9e8bec8bc373d77d3b1.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 03:15 AM
Share

The St. Cloud Tigers picked up a decisive road win against the Bemidji Lumberjacks. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Cumming. Reece Gronseth and Sheldon Shyiak assisted.

Sheldon Shyiak increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Andrew Cumming.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks play Moorhead away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Tigers will face Brainerd at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Related Topics: BEMIDJIST. CLOUD