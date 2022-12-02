St. Cloud Tigers got a shut out against Bemidji Lumberjacks

The St. Cloud Tigers picked up a decisive road win against the Bemidji Lumberjacks. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Cumming. Reece Gronseth and Sheldon Shyiak assisted.

Sheldon Shyiak increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Andrew Cumming.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks play Moorhead away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Tigers will face Brainerd at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.