St. Cloud Tigers beat Willmar Cardinals

The St. Cloud Tigers won their road game against the Willmar Cardinals on Thursday, ending 9-1.

The hosting Cardinals opened strong, early in the game with Cullen Gregory scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Charles Swart and Gabriel Larue.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Joe Hess late into the first period, assisted by Andrew Cumming and Caden Koehn.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers increased the lead to 7-1 within the first minute when Blake O'Hara beat the goalie, assisted by Andrew Cumming.

Andrew Loch increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Andrew Cumming and Reece Gronseth.

Ben Eiynck increased the lead to 9-1 five minutes later, assisted by Will Allenspach and Andrew Cumming.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to Prairie Centre on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena. The Tigers will face Roseau on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.