St. Cloud Tigers beat Monticello Moose

The St. Cloud Tigers won their road game against the Monticello Moose on Wednesday, ending 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Blake O'Hara.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Jackson Sheetz netted one, assisted by Lukas O'Donnell and Devan Finnegan.

Ben Eiynck then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Ryan Behl assisted.

Gunnar Simon narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Roman Thompson and Brayden Dunn.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Andrew Loch.

Next games:

The Moose play Sauk Rapids-Rice away on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase. The Tigers will face St. Cloud Cathedral at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase.