St. Cloud plays tough but can't hold off Moorhead

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Moorhead may have come out victorious in a 3-1 win over St. Cloud on Thursday night, but the Crush put up quite the battle.

The entire first period was scoreless. The Spuds eventually lit the lamp in the middle of the second frame as Aiden Dufault shot low glove-side from the high slot.

Congrats to Aiden Dufault on his first varsity goal! #OnwardMoorhead. pic.twitter.com/slOLsZ8AUD — Spud Boys Hockey (@Spud_Hockey) January 13, 2023

St. Cloud answered with a goal of their own only 14 seconds later. Senior forward Andrew Cumming scored with help from Max Kiffmeyer and Landon Austin .

The score was then tied for the rest of the second period and for half of the third.

Moorhead scored the go-ahead-goal with five minutes left in regulation. Senior defender Colin Baumgartner shot the puck towards the net which was deflected in by teammate Caleb Alderson .

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud tried to tie things up with the extra attacker but instead Moorhead's Aaron Reierson found the empty net to seal the deal for the Spuds in the 3-1 victory. Reierson finished the game with one goal and one assist for a team high two points over the 51 minutes.

Both goaltenders, Kai Weigel of Moorhead and the Crush's Ben Glaesman , made multiple big saves for their teams.

Moorhead moved to 7-6 on the season while St. Cloud fell to 4-5-1.

Moorhead 3, St. Cloud 1

MHD: 0-1-2

STC: 0-1-0

First period scoring — None

Penalties — MHD, Colin Baumgartner (interference) 0:23

Second period scoring — 1. MHD, Aiden Dufault (Mason Kraft, Ian Ness) 28:52; 1. STC, Andrew Cumming (Max Kiffmeyer, Landon Austin) 29:06

Penalties — STC, Reece Gronseth (cross-checking) 22:02; MHD, Parker Gast (roughing) 23:38; STC, Lukas O'Donnell (roughing) 23:38; STC, Sheldon Shyiak (slashing) 32:17

Third period scoring — 2. MHD, Caleb Alderson (Colin Baumgartner, Aaron Reierson) 45:27; 3. MHD, Aaron Reierson (Colby Krier) 50:58 (en)

Penalties — STC, Andrew Loch (roughing) 46:07

ADVERTISEMENT

Shots on goal — MHD: 31 (4: 20: 7); STC: 27 (11: 10: 6)

Goalie saves — MHD, Kai Weigel 26/27 (1GA); STC, Ben Glaesman 29/31 (2GA)