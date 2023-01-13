SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys
St. Cloud plays tough but can't hold off Moorhead

Even though Moorhead came out victorious in the end, the score was tied for a majority of the game until late in the third period.

A hockey player wearing an orange, white, and black jersey with a big 'M' on the front.
Moorhead senior Aaron Reierson competes in a game against St. Cloud on Jan. 12, 2023. Reierson posted a goal and an assist.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 12, 2023 10:00 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Moorhead may have come out victorious in a 3-1 win over St. Cloud on Thursday night, but the Crush put up quite the battle.

The entire first period was scoreless. The Spuds eventually lit the lamp in the middle of the second frame as Aiden Dufault shot low glove-side from the high slot.

St. Cloud answered with a goal of their own only 14 seconds later. Senior forward Andrew Cumming scored with help from Max Kiffmeyer and Landon Austin .

The score was then tied for the rest of the second period and for half of the third.

Moorhead scored the go-ahead-goal with five minutes left in regulation. Senior defender Colin Baumgartner shot the puck towards the net which was deflected in by teammate Caleb Alderson .

St. Cloud tried to tie things up with the extra attacker but instead Moorhead's Aaron Reierson found the empty net to seal the deal for the Spuds in the 3-1 victory. Reierson finished the game with one goal and one assist for a team high two points over the 51 minutes.

Both goaltenders, Kai Weigel of Moorhead and the Crush's Ben Glaesman , made multiple big saves for their teams.

Moorhead moved to 7-6 on the season while St. Cloud fell to 4-5-1.

Moorhead 3, St. Cloud 1

MHD: 0-1-2
STC: 0-1-0

First period scoring — None
Penalties — MHD, Colin Baumgartner (interference) 0:23

Second period scoring — 1. MHD, Aiden Dufault (Mason Kraft, Ian Ness) 28:52; 1. STC, Andrew Cumming (Max Kiffmeyer, Landon Austin) 29:06
Penalties — STC, Reece Gronseth (cross-checking) 22:02; MHD, Parker Gast (roughing) 23:38; STC, Lukas O'Donnell (roughing) 23:38; STC, Sheldon Shyiak (slashing) 32:17

Third period scoring — 2. MHD, Caleb Alderson (Colin Baumgartner, Aaron Reierson) 45:27; 3. MHD, Aaron Reierson (Colby Krier) 50:58 (en)
Penalties — STC, Andrew Loch (roughing) 46:07

Shots on goal — MHD: 31 (4: 20: 7); STC: 27 (11: 10: 6)

Goalie saves — MHD, Kai Weigel 26/27 (1GA); STC, Ben Glaesman 29/31 (2GA)

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey.
