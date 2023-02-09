St. Cloud Crush wins on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

St. Cloud Crush won the road game against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 7-1 on Thursday.

The Crush's Ben Eiynck increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Andrew Cumming and Ryan Behl.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Crush.

Teagan Dodge narrowed the gap to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Ethan Euteneur.

Ben Eiynck increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Andrew Cumming.

Next games:

The Storm host Sartell on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East. The Crush hosts Chanhassen to play the Storm on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.