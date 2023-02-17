Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

St. Cloud Crush wins 4-1 on the road against Fergus Falls Otters

St. Cloud Crush won on the road on Thursday, handing the Fergus Falls Otters a defeat 4-1.

img_500252843_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 11:02 AM

The Crush took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Andrew Cumming. Nick Bierschbach and Ben Eiynck assisted.

The Otters tied it up 1-1 late into the first when Griffin Babolian scored.

Jackson Sheetz scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jack Fitch and Max Kiffmeyer.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Landon Austin and Lukas O'Donnell.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Nick Bierschbach.

Next up:

The Otters travel to the Hutchinson Tigers on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Crush will face Alexandria Area on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.