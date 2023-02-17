St. Cloud Crush wins 4-1 on the road against Fergus Falls Otters

St. Cloud Crush won on the road on Thursday, handing the Fergus Falls Otters a defeat 4-1.

The Crush took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Andrew Cumming. Nick Bierschbach and Ben Eiynck assisted.

The Otters tied it up 1-1 late into the first when Griffin Babolian scored.

Jackson Sheetz scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jack Fitch and Max Kiffmeyer.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Landon Austin and Lukas O'Donnell.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Nick Bierschbach.

Next up:

The Otters travel to the Hutchinson Tigers on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Crush will face Alexandria Area on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.