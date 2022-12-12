SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Details released on fatal crash that killed St. Cloud Crush hockey player

Charlie Boike died Saturday night after his vehicle left the road. He played in a game against Rogers earlier that day.

Charlie Boike.JPG
Charlie Boike
Contributed
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 11, 2022 06:18 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud hockey community is mourning the death of a Tech High School student and hockey player.

Charlie Boike died in an auto accident on Saturday night, Dec. 10, after the St. Cloud Crush boys hockey game against Rogers. Boike, 17, was a junior forward on the team.

A news release from the Stearns County Sherriff's Office on Sunday afternoon said that the county received a call at 10:32 p.m. Saturday of a crash with injuries near the address of 21879 23rd Ave. in St. Augusta, which is about five miles south of St. Cloud. A passing motorist had called after seeing a male inside the vehicle. Once additional bystanders arrived, they were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and start CPR, the report said.

Deputies arrived at the scene and continued lifesaving measures, but Boike was declared dead at the scene.

The report said that he was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on 23rd Avenue in St. Augusta. The roads at the time of the crash were slippery due to weather and precipitation throughout the day. The vehicle left the road, entered the ditch, and rolled. Boike was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boike family is well-known in the St. Cloud hockey community. Charlie's father, Jeff, is a longtime volunteer hockey coach and has coached players from junior mites (age 7-8) through bantams (ages 14-15). Charlie's mother, Erika, works for the St. Cloud Norsemen junior hockey team as its director of housing and game day operations.

Drew Boike, Charlie's brother, played defense for the St. Cloud high school team from 2017-20. Charlie's brother, Lewis, plays on a bantam hockey team in the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association.

The association posted this on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our hockey players this past evening. Our hearts and prayers are with the Boike family and friends as we are heartbroken over the loss of our hockey teammate, Charlie.

Our hockey community is one that truly comes together in times like this and we ask you all to lift this family up as they grieve the loss of their son, brother, and friend. To honor his life, we ask all families to place a stick outside your doors tonight so he can play hockey with the angels.
Skate free Charlie."

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family has been established.

Related Topics: THE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERSAINT CLOUD TECH
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Minnesota Boys
Celebration stirs vivid memories for Rochester's only state tournament championship
John Marshall captured the first — and to this day, only — high school hockey state championship by a Rochester team, in 1977. That team was honored at the Rochester Recreation Center on Tuesday.
December 22, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
December 19, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
A player wearing a white-and-blue jersey smiles at his teammates. His jersey says 'Rogers' across the front and he is wearing the number 11.
Minnesota Boys
No. 3 Rogers stays undefeated with 2-0 win over pesky St. Cloud
The Royals continued their hot start with a fifth straight win to start the season. Royals goaltender Cade Chapman was perfect to earn his first shutout of the year.
December 10, 2022 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
headshot randolph STA2 sized.jpg
Inside TRL
St. Thomas Academy head coach Mike Randolph on what he learned coaching JV last season
The longtime Duluth East boys hockey coach joined the Cadets last season and took over as head coach in the offseason. He talks about the late Steve Jensen, the coldest arenas in the state and more.
December 09, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten