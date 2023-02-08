High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

St. Cloud Crush gets the better of Alexandria Area Cardinals

St. Cloud Crush got away with a win on Tuesday in its home game against the Alexandria Area Cardinals. The game finished 2-1.

img_500245520_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 09:42 PM
Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Crush hosting the Sabres at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex, and the Cardinals playing the Otters at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.

Related Topics: ST. CLOUDALEXANDRIA