St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win over Monticello Moose

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders have won their knockout game against the Monticello Moose 7-2, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The visiting Crusaders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Philip O'Neal . Vince Gebhardt assisted.

The Moose tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Quintin Brooks late into the first period, assisted by Cam Schmitz.

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Crusaders.

John Hirschfeld increased the lead to 7-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Joey Gillespie and Andrew Dwinnell .