St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win knock out game against River Lakes Stars

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the River Lakes Stars. With a final score of 5-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting Crusaders started off strong and took the lead early in the game with John Hirschfeld scoring in the first period, assisted by Joey Gillespie.

The Crusaders' Andrew Dwinnell increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Cole Hwang and Joey Gillespie.

John Hirschfeld scored early in the second period, assisted by Joey Gillespie.

John Hirschfeld then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, five minutes into the period, making the score 4-0. Joey Gillespie and Andrew Dwinnell assisted.

The Crusaders made it 5-0 when Joey Gillespie scored, assisted by John Hirschfeld late into the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.