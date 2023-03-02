Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win knock out game against Little Falls Flyers after an overtime thriller

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Little Falls Flyers. With a final score of 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500261684_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 02, 2023 03:14 AM

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Little Falls Flyers. With a final score of 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

St. Cloud Cathedral's Andrew Dwinnell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Flyers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Matt Filippi scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Matthew Cooper.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Matt Filippi struck yet again, assisted by Joey Welinski.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Flyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landon Swenson tied it up 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Cole Hwang and Griffin Sturm . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 34:09 before Andrew Dwinnell scored the game-winner for the road team.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
030123.WALOCK.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Northfield caps dominant run to state with shutout in Section 1A championship game
March 01, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lakeville South vs Hill-Murry_0865.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Class AA section glance: Who has a chance of making it to the state tournament?
March 01, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
March 01, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live