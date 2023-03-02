St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win knock out game against Little Falls Flyers after an overtime thriller

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Little Falls Flyers. With a final score of 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

St. Cloud Cathedral's Andrew Dwinnell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Flyers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Matt Filippi scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Matthew Cooper.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Matt Filippi struck yet again, assisted by Joey Welinski.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Flyers.

Landon Swenson tied it up 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Cole Hwang and Griffin Sturm . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 34:09 before Andrew Dwinnell scored the game-winner for the road team.