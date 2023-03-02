St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win knock out game against Little Falls Flyers
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Little Falls Flyers. With a final score of 4-3, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Little Falls Flyers. With a final score of 4-3, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.