St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win at home against Princeton Tigers

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won the home game against the Princeton Tigers 7-2 on Tuesday.

The Crusaders opened strong, with Andrew Dwinnell scoring in the first minute, assisted by John Hirschfeld .

The Crusaders increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Cole Hwang scored, assisted by Vince Gebhardt and Landon Swenson .

The Tigers' Eli Christopher narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period, assisted by Jacob Patnode.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Cole Hwang scored again, assisted by Jaeger Wood and Vince Gebhardt.

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Crusaders.

Kyle Kozak increased the lead to 7-2 late in the third period, assisted by Philip O'Neal .

Coming up:

The Crusaders host the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex. The Tigers will face Pine City Area on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.