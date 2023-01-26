St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win at home against Northern Lakes Lightning

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won the home game against the Northern Lakes Lightning 7-1 on Tuesday.

The Crusaders started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Philip O'Neal scoring in the first period, assisted by Jaeger Wood and Kyle Kozak.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ben Petroske halfway through the first period, assisted by Landon Swenson and Jaeger Wood.

The Lightning's Jerome Martin narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Darby Boelter and Wyatt Balmer.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crusaders led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when John Hirschfeld netted one yet again, assisted by Joey Gillespie.

Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 6-1 six minutes later, assisted by Andrew Dwinnell and John Hirschfeld.

Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Andrew Dwinnell.

The Crusaders have now won five straight home games.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Crusaders host Mora-Milaca at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex and the Lightning welcome the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.