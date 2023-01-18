High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win at home against Alexandria Area Cardinals

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won the home game against the Alexandria Area Cardinals 5-1 on Tuesday.

img_500226101_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 17, 2023 10:29 PM
The Crusaders chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Crusaders will play the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates, and the Cardinals will play the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Richmond Arena.

