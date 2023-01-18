St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win at home against Alexandria Area Cardinals
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won the home game against the Alexandria Area Cardinals 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Crusaders chalked up four straight home wins.
Next up:
On Thursday, the Crusaders will play the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates, and the Cardinals will play the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Richmond Arena.