High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win against Alexandria Area Cardinals

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders have won against the Alexandria Area Cardinals 4-1 at the Mariucci Arena in the playoff game at the Mariucci Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders have won against the Alexandria Area Cardinals 4-1 at the Mariucci Arena in the playoff game at the Mariucci Arena.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Peterson. Tyler Kludt assisted.

The Crusaders tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Joey Gillespie late in the first.

The Crusaders made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Andrew Dwinnell beat the goalie, assisted by Griffin Sturm and Cole Hwang .

Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Vince Gebhardt and John Hirschfeld .

Kyle Kozak increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Cade Simones .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
