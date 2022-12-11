St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win 7-1 at home against Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won at home on Saturday, handing the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers a defeat 7-1.

The hosting Crusaders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Landon Swenson . Joey Gillespie and Ben Petroske assisted.

The Hilltoppers' Oden Brunette tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Brendan Friday and Pierce Gouin.

The Crusaders took the lead with a goal from Joey Gillespie in the middle of the first, assisted by Landon Swenson and Cooper Kosiba .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Crusaders.

Andrew Dwinnell increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period, assisted by Griffin Sturm and John Hirschfeld .

Kyle Kozak increased the lead to 7-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jaeger Wood .

Next games:

The Crusaders travel to Little Falls on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Hilltoppers visit Hermantown to play the Hawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.