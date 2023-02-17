St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders score twice in the third to beat Monticello Moose

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders defeated the Monticello Moose 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but St. Cloud Cathedral pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

St. Cloud Cathedral's Joey Gillespie scored the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Mason Layne . Andrew Dwinnell assisted.

Joey Gillespie scored early in the second period, assisted by John Hirschfeld and Andrew Dwinnell.

Seven minutes into the period, Jake Larson scored a goal, assisted by Brady Bergstrom, making the score 2-1.

The Moose made it 2-2 with a goal from Gunnar Simon.

Joey Gillespie took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Andrew Dwinnell and Tommy Gohman .