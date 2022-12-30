St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders score and win with three goals in third period

The road-team River Lakes Stars were still very much in the game and winning against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders before the third period in the matchup. But then, St. Cloud Cathedral made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The visiting Stars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Bradey Blaschko scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jacob Philippi and Blake Schultz .

Landon Swenson scored early into the second period.

Late, Andrew Dwinnell scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Andrew Dwinnell then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 3-1. Ben Petroske and John Hirschfeld assisted.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Jaeger Wood found the back of the net, assisted by Kyle Kozak and Ben Petroske.

Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Ben Petroske and Andrew Dwinnell.

John Hirschfeld increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Cole Hwang .

Next up:

On Friday, the Crusaders will play the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase, and the Stars will play the Moose at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase.