St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders manage impressive turnaround

The road team St. Cloud Tigers were in control before the third period and led 0-0 in the game. The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, however, turned the situation around to win with 2-1.

St. Cloud Cathedral's Cole Hwang scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Landon Austin scored the first goal assisted by Max Kiffmeyer.

Landon Swenson tied the game 1-1 in the third period, assisted by Joey Gillespie and Griffin Sturm .

Cole Hwang took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Ben Petroske .

Next up:

The Crusaders play Mankato East/Loyola away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex. The Tigers will face White Bear Lake Area at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.