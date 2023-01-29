St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders got a shut out against Rochester Lourdes Eagles
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders picked up a decisive road win against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders picked up a decisive road win against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.
The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Crusaders took the lead when Tommy Gohman scored the first goal assisted by Landon Swenson and Ben Petroske .
Landon Swenson then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Griffin Sturm and Ben Petroske assisted.
The Crusaders increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Ben Petroske found the back of the net, assisted by Vince Gebhardt .
Cooper Kosiba increased the lead to 4-0 four minutes later, assisted by Cole Hwang and Griffin Sturm.
Caden Johnson increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Ben Petroske and Landon Swenson.
Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Tommy Gohman and Griffin Sturm.
The Crusaders made it 7-0 when Jaeger Wood beat the goalie, assisted by Ben Petroske late in the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.
The Eagles were called for no penalties, while the Crusaders received no penalties.
Next up:
On Tuesday, the Eagles will host the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center and the Crusaders will play against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.