St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders got a shut out against Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders picked up a decisive road win against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Crusaders took the lead when Tommy Gohman scored the first goal assisted by Landon Swenson and Ben Petroske .

Landon Swenson then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Griffin Sturm and Ben Petroske assisted.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Ben Petroske found the back of the net, assisted by Vince Gebhardt .

Cooper Kosiba increased the lead to 4-0 four minutes later, assisted by Cole Hwang and Griffin Sturm.

Caden Johnson increased the lead to 5-0 five minutes later, assisted by Ben Petroske and Landon Swenson.

Joey Gillespie increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Tommy Gohman and Griffin Sturm.

The Crusaders made it 7-0 when Jaeger Wood beat the goalie, assisted by Ben Petroske late in the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Eagles were called for no penalties, while the Crusaders received no penalties.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will host the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center and the Crusaders will play against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.