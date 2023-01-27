St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders dig deep in the third to win against Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders and the visiting Mora-Milaca Mustangs were tied going into the third, but St. Cloud Cathedral pulled away for a 8-0 victory in game action.

The Crusaders chalked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Crusaders will face Rochester Lourdes on the road at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, while the Mustangs host North Shore at 3 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.