St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders beat River Lakes Stars
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won their home game against the River Lakes Stars on Thursday, ending 6-1.
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won their home game against the River Lakes Stars on Thursday, ending 6-1.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Crusaders hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase and the Stars visiting the Moose at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase.