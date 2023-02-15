Sproule scores twice in Grand Forks Red River Roughriders' win over Roseau Rams

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders won against the hosting Roseau Rams 7-4 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Noah Urness. Austin Klint and Preston Lundbohm assisted.

The Roughriders' Mason Reynolds tied the game halfway through the first, assisted by Tyson Ulmer.

The Roughriders' Carter Sproule took the lead late in the first, assisted by Carson Skarperud.

The Roughriders increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Grant Gardner scored, assisted by Luc Bydal and Mikey Coleman.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Roughriders.

The Roughriders increased the lead to 6-2 within the first minute when Carson Skarperud beat the goalie, assisted by Carter Sproule and Espen Schneider.

The Rams narrowed the gap to 6-3, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Noah Urness found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Gavin Jensen and Tanner George.

The Roughriders increased the lead to 7-3 early in the third period when Carter Sproule netted one again, assisted by Dillon Jackson and Carson Skarperud.

Tanner George narrowed the gap to 7-4 six minutes later, assisted by Noah Urness and Eli Wensloff.