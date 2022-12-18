Spring Lake Park Panthers win on the road against Owatonna Huskies

The Spring Lake Park Panthers won when they visited the Owatonna Huskies on Friday. The final score was 6-2.

The Panthers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Rombach. Connor Larsen and John Ross assisted.

The Huskies tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Broderick Goodnature scored, assisted by Andrew Skov and Justin Beman.

Teddy Wackman scored midway through the second period, assisted by Drew Lindquist and Ian Roell.

The Panthers made it 3-1 with a goal from Connor Larsen.

The Huskies narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Thomas Herzong found the back of the net, assisted by Seth Johnson and Justin Beman.

Carter Wolter increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Drew Lindquist.

Drew Lindquist increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Teddy Wackman and Ian St. Martin.

Anders Hollen increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Mason White.

Next games:

The Huskies host the Osseo Orioles in the next game on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The same day, the Panthers will host the Raiders at 1:30 p.m. CST at St. Olaf Ice Arena.