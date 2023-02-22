Spring Lake Park Panthers win knock out game against Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The Spring Lake Park Panthers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights. With a final score of 5-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting Panthers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ian St. Martin. Brody Herzog and Anders Hollen assisted.

Connor Larsen scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Ian Roell.

Caden Lichter then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Connor Larsen and Ian Roell assisted.

Teddy Wackman increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by John Ross.

Connor Larsen increased the lead to 5-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Ian Roell.

Lincoln Urdahl narrowed the gap to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Jack Townsend and Gavin Fagerlee.