Spring Lake Park Panthers score twice in the third to beat Osseo Orioles

The Spring Lake Park Panthers defeated the Osseo Orioles 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Spring Lake Park pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Orioles took the lead when Eli Larson scored the first goal assisted by Tate Brink.

Panthers' Teddy Wackman tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 1-1. Drew Lindquist and Caden Lichter assisted.

The Orioles took the lead early in the third period when Austin Hillstrom scored, assisted by Alec Bjork and Drew LaBerge.

Drew Lindquist tied it up 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Teddy Wackman.

Drew Lindquist took the lead one minute later, assisted by Connor Larsen and Jacob Rombach.

Ian Roell increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Mason White and Connor Larsen.

Teddy Wackman then increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Drew Lindquist.

Luke Sawicky narrowed the gap to 5-3 only seconds later.

The Orioles narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jake Sawicky, assisted by Brenden Kranz at 16:15 into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Panthers will host the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre, and the Orioles will visit the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Olaf Ice Arena.