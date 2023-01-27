Spring Lake Park Panthers couldn't stop Andover Huskies' winning run
The Andover Huskies and the Spring Lake Park Panthers met on Thursday. Andover came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-0.
Coming up:
Next up, the Andover Huskies face Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center, while the Panthers face Blaine on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. Both games will be played on on Saturday.