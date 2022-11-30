Spencer VanBeek was the hero as Albert Lea Tigers beat Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The Albert Lea Tigers won at home against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Spencer VanBeek scored the goal and delivered the win for Albert Lea.

The hosting Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Spencer VanBeek. Max Edwin assisted.

Next games:

On Friday, the Tigers will host Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena and the Eagles will host Northfield at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.