Southwest Christian Stars win on the road against St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The Southwest Christian Stars won when they visited the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots on Thursday. The final score was 6-2.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Caleb Bendell. Nickolas Azanov and Jared Greiner assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Owen Zick scored, assisted by Johnny Davis.

Mark Whaley scored midway through the second period, assisted by Oscar Andestic .

The Stars made it 3-1 with a goal from Caleb Swenson.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Jared Greiner beat the goalie, assisted by Caleb Bendell and Kael Lundquist.

Johnny Davis increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Caleb Bendell.

Mustafa Ahmadad narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Tommy Rust and Emmett Eischens.

Ashton Hendel increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later.

Next games:

The Scots travel to the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Stars will face New Ulm on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.