Southwest Christian Stars win on the road against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Southwest Christian Stars won the road game against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks 6-1 on Tuesday.

The win over the White Hawks means that the Stars have five road wins in a row.

Next up:

The White Hawks host New Ulm on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The Stars visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Thursday at 8 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.