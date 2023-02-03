Southwest Christian Stars win 4-1 at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Southwest Christian Stars won at home on Thursday, handing the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons a defeat 4-1.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tate Hardacre.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kaden Feltmann late in the first, assisted by Caleb Swenson and Tate Hardacre.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Carson Tormanen found the back of the net, assisted by Caden Besemer.

Late, Jared Greiner scored a goal, assisted by Eli Hoffman, making the score 3-1.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-1, after only zero seconds into the third period when Caleb Swenson scored. The 4-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Stars host Waconia on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Dragons host New Ulm to play the Eagles on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.