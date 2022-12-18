Southwest Christian Stars victorious against St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The Southwest Christian Stars defeated the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans 3-1 on Saturday.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Eli Hoffman. Jared Greiner assisted.

The Spartans tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Alex Armada scored.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a goal from Paul Hornor.

Caleb Swenson increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Owen Zick.

Coming up:

The Spartans travel to Tartan on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals. The Stars will face Hopkins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion.