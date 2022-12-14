Southwest Christian Stars score and win with three goals in third period

The home-team Bloomington Kennedy Eagles were still very much in the game and winning against the Southwest Christian Stars before the third period in the matchup. But then, Southwest Christian made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Caleb Bendell scored assisted by Jannes Kamp.

In the second period, Clayton Deutsch scored a goal, assisted by Nick Manning and Brennan Keaveny, making the score 1-1.

Stars' Caleb Bendell tallied a goal as he scored yet again, in the second, making the score 2-1.

The Stars made it 3-1 with a goal from Jared Greiner.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-1, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Caleb Bendell found the back of the net again, assisted by Owen Zick.

Kael Lundquist increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third period, assisted by Caleb Bendell and Sam Rudolph.

Owen Zick increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Caleb Swenson.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Eagles will host the Tigers at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, and the Stars will visit the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.