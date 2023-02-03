Southwest Christian Stars beat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Southwest Christian Stars won their home game against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons on Thursday, ending 4-1.

The hosting Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tate Hardacre.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kaden Feltmann late into the first, assisted by Caleb Swenson and Tate Hardacre.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Carson Tormanen found the back of the net, assisted by Caden Besemer.

The Stars made it 3-1 with a goal from Jared Greiner.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Caleb Swenson scored. That left the final score at 4-1.

Next games:

The Stars host Waconia on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Dragons host New Ulm to play the Eagles on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.