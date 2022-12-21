Southwest Christian Stars beat Hopkins Royals and continue winning run

The game between the Hopkins Royals and the Southwest Christian Stars on Tuesday finished 2-0. The result means Southwest Christian has four straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Stars took the lead when Caleb Bendell scored assisted by Tate Hardacre and Paul Hornor.

Owen Zick increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Nickolas Azanov and Eli Hoffman.

Coming up:

The Royals host Farmington on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena - South St. Paul Premier. The Stars visit Marshall to play the Tigers on Monday at 4:15 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.