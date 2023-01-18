Southwest Christian Stars beat Anoka Tornadoes

The Southwest Christian Stars won their road game against the Anoka Tornadoes on Tuesday, ending 4-2.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Cody Thomas scoring in the first minute, assisted by Christian Greer.

The Stars' Caleb Bendell increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Kael Lundquist.

Kael Lundquist increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Eli Hoffman.

Hayden Ceaser narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Kadden Soukoup and Ben Fiocello.

Owen Zick increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Luke Dore.

Danny Palmquist narrowed the gap to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Jackson Provoncha.

Coming up:

Next up, the Tornadoes face Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena. The Stars take on St. Paul Highland - Central on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Thursday.