Southwest Christian Stars and Marshall Tigers drew 3-3

The teams split the points when the Southwest Christian Stars hosted the Marshall Tigers. The final score was 3-3.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Malachi Klemm scored assisted by Sean Nwaiga and Talan Plante.

In the second period, Caleb Bendell scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

The Tigers made it 2-1 with a goal from Sam Schwarz .

Parker Schmitt increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Tyler Welsh.

Paul Hornor narrowed the gap to 3-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Ashton Hendel.

Kael Lundquist tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Jared Greiner and Caleb Swenson.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Stars will host the Spartans at 6:45 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver] and the Tigers will play against the Blades at 1:45 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.