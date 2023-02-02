South St. Paul Packers secure much-needed win

The South St. Paul Packers have gone through a tough spell with a run of 16 straight defeats. But after a 3-1 victory over the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots, things are looking brighter.

Next up:

The Packers play against Tartan on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The Scots will face St. Paul Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.