High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

South St. Paul Packers secure much-needed win

The South St. Paul Packers have gone through a tough spell with a run of 16 straight defeats. But after a 3-1 victory over the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots, things are looking brighter.

img_500239962_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 01, 2023 09:24 PM
Share

The South St. Paul Packers have gone through a tough spell with a run of 16 straight defeats. But after a 3-1 victory over the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots, things are looking brighter.

Next up:

The Packers play against Tartan on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The Scots will face St. Paul Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.