Solid victory for Winona Winhawks – shut out Austin Packers

The Winona Winhawks won their road game against the Austin Packers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

img_500242139_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 09:56 PM
Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Packers will host Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center and the Winhawks will host Mankato East/Loyola at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.

