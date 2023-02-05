Solid victory for Winona Winhawks – shut out Austin Packers

The Winona Winhawks won their road game against the Austin Packers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Packers will host Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center and the Winhawks will host Mankato East/Loyola at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.