Solid victory for Windom Eagles – shut out Worthington Trojans

The Windom Eagles won their road game against the Worthington Trojans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Eagles opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brady Espenson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Sonny Heil.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Sonny Heil late into the first period, assisted by Wriley Haugen.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Luke Anderson scored, assisted by Landon Pillatzki.

The Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Wriley Haugen increased the lead to 6-0 in the third period, assisted by Brady Espenson.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Brady Espenson who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Nicholas Espenson and Brad Gentry, late into the third period. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Trojans travel to the Fairmont Cardinals on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Eagles will face Luverne at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.