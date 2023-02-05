Solid victory for Willmar Cardinals – shut out Redwood Valley Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.
The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.
Next games:
The Cardinals travel to Windom on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals will face Brainerd on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.