High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Willmar Cardinals – shut out Redwood Valley Cardinals

The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

img_500244236_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 09:06 PM
Share

The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

Next games:

The Cardinals travel to Windom on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals will face Brainerd on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Related Topics: WILLMAR