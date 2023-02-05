Solid victory for Wayzata Trojans – shut out Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

The Wayzata Trojans won their home game against the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The Trojans took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Rhys Wallin. Alec Score assisted.

Rhys Wallin scored early in the second period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka and Hawke Huff.

Halfway through, Hawke Huff scored a goal, assisted by Cade De St. Hubert and Jacob Kvasnicka, making the score 3-0.

Luke Miller increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Rhys Wallin and Brittan Alstead.

In the end the 5-0 came from Kasen Sauer who increased the Trojans' lead, assisted by Brittan Alstead, late into the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Trojans hosting STMA at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena, and the Thunderhawks hosting Greenway at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.