Solid victory for Waseca Bluejays – shut out Redwood Valley Cardinals

The Waseca Bluejays won their home game against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Bluejays opened strong, right after the puck drop with Kyle Ahlschlager scoring in the first minute.

The Bluejays increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Kyle Ahlschlager scored again, assisted by Preston Miller and Hunter Anderson.

The Bluejays scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Bluejays made it 8-0 when Kyle Ahlschlager beat the goalie, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer early into the third period. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Friday the Bluejays will play on the road against the Tigers at 5:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena, while the Cardinals will face the Cardinals home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center.